VDOT: I-66 ‘Outside the Beltway’ Traffic Changes for Week of Feb. 9, 2020

What’s Happening Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project construction continues throughout the corridor during daytime and overnight hours as weather conditions allow. Current activities include (new or updated items are bolded): Bridge demolition at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road), Waples Mill Road, and Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway)

Constructing bridge foundations at Route 29, Route 28, Waples Mill Road, Jermantown Road, Route 123, Vaden Drive, and I-495

Small charge dynamite operations along I-66 East and West near Route 28

Bridge deck work for new collector-distributor road over Route 234 Business (Sudley Road), new Route 28 bridges over I-66, and new Poplar Tree Road bridge over Route 28

Relocating water lines at Jermantown Road, Stringfellow Road, and Gallows Road

Constructing new utility duct bank and relocating underground utilities along I-66 East

Constructing retaining walls along I-66 and Route 28

Corridor-wide roadway maintenance as needed Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE No significant traffic impacts scheduled. ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS Ramp from I-66 West to Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) North Monday night, Feb. 10: Midnight to 4 a.m. The ramp will be closed for underground drainage culvert work Monday night, Feb. 10. Traffic will be detoured to Route 234 Business South, turn right at the third traffic signal onto Coverstone Drive, take the first right at Miramar Drive, turn right on Balls Ford Road, then turn left at the traffic signal on to northbound Route 234 Business. ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE I-66 East and West between Route 29 Centreville and Stringfellow Road Route 28 North and South between Route 29 and Braddock Road Braddock Road at Route 28 Ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East Monday, Feb. 10, through Friday, Feb. 14: 11 a.m. to noon Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic on I-66 East and West, Route 28 North and South, and Braddock Road near Route 28 for blasting operations. Additionally, stoppages will occur on the ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East, and on the ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 West. Route 28 North from former E.C. Lawrence Park entrance to Westfields Boulevard Tuesday, Feb. 11: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two left lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work on the new Poplar Tree Road bridge. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m. Route 28 South from Willard Road to Poplar Tree Road Thursday, Feb. 13: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two left lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work on new Poplar Tree Road bridge. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m. ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY) / FAIR LAKES Stringfellow Road South between Fair Lakes Boulevard and Village Square Drive Monday, Feb. 10, through Friday, Feb. 14: 9 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, from 9 p.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17 The right lane of southbound Stringfellow Road will be closed for underground utility relocation. The lane will be reopened weekdays between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. to accommodate the evening rush. Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) North from Lee Highway (Route 29) to I-66 Thursday, Feb. 13: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Two right lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition of I-66 bridges over Route 286. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages. ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX I-66 East from Monument Drive to Waples Mill Road Route 50 East to I-66 East Sunday, Feb. 9: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages on both the interstate and the ramp. Ramp from Route 50 West to I-66 West Monday night, Feb. 10: Midnight to 5 a.m. The ramp will be closed for utility work. Traffic will be detoured to Route 608 (West Ox Road) South, stay to the right for Route 50 East, then follow signs to I-66 West. ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX I-66 East from Waples Mill Road to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) Monday, Feb. 10: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Route 123. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages. I-66 East from Waples Mill Road to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) Tuesday, Feb. 11, through Thursday, Feb. 13: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Overhead bridge demolition at Route 123 will require I-66 East to be reduced to one lane between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. All lanes will be reopened by 5 a.m. I-66 East at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) Ramps from I-66 East to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) North and South I-66 East Collector-Distributor Lane at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15: Midnight to 5 a.m. The ramps from I-66 East to Route 123 North and South and the collector-distributor lane will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Route 123. Traffic will be detoured farther east to Route 243 (Nutley Street) North, stay to the right for I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 123 North or South. Additionally, the right lane of I-66 East at Route 123 will be closed. ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA I-66 East from Blake Lane to Gallows Road Wednesday, Feb. 12, and Thursday, Feb. 13: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two right lanes will be closed for crews to set barrier. I-66 West from Gallows Road to Blake Lane Thursday, Feb. 13: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three left lanes will be closed for overhead gantry removal. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m. I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) / DUNN LORING I-495 South at I-66 Monday, Feb. 10, and Tuesday, Feb. 11: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two left lanes will be closed for crane mobilization. 