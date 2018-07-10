VDOT Announces I-66 Overnight Lane Closures this Weekend Near Beltway

FAIRFAX, Va. – Lane and ramp closures are scheduled to occur during overnight hours this weekend (Friday, July 13 and Saturday, July 14) on westbound I-66 between Route 7 and the I-495 interchange.

Closures are needed to allow crews to shift travel lanes toward the outside shoulder to create long-term work zones for construction on the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway project.

Details include:

Friday, July 13 : Alternating left and right single lane closures on westbound I-66 between Route 7 and the I-495 interchange between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. Temporary closure of the ramps from westbound I-66 to southbound I-495 regular and express lanes from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Travelers will be detoured to the exit for southbound Nutley Street, then take the ramp for eastbound I-66 back toward I-495.

:

Saturday, July 14 : Left lane closure on westbound I-66 between Route 7 and the I-495 interchange between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. Narrowing and single lane closures on the ramp from northbound I-495 to westbound I-66 with occasional 15-minute stoppages and slowdowns.

:

All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement weather occurs.



On Twitter, follow VDOT Northern Virginia at On Twitter, follow VDOT Northern Virginia at @VaDOTNOVA

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.