VDOT Announces I-66 Traffic Changes, Lane Closures

Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app. ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE I-66 East and West from Route 29 Gainesville to Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) Monday, August 19, through Thursday, August 22: 11 a.m. to noon Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic for blasting operations on I-66 East and West between University Boulevard and Route 234 (Prince William Parkway). Stoppages will also occur on the ramps from Route 234 (Prince William Parkway) to I-66 West, and from Route 29 in Gainesville to I-66 East during the same time. Northbound and southbound University Boulevard and northbound Prince William Parkway near I-66 may be blocked as well. ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) North and South at I-66 Monday, August 19, through Wednesday, August 21: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Additional closures will be added if needed.) Full closure of Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) at I-66 in both directions to install a crane and lift bridge beams for new collector-distributor road along I-66 West. The ramp from I-66 West to southbound Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) will also be closed. Northbound Sudley Road traffic will be detoured to I-66 East to Route 29 South in Centreville. Make a left at the traffic signal and stay to the right for I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 234 North. Southbound Sudley Road traffic will be detoured to I-66 West to the exit for Route 29 North in Gainesville. Make a left at the traffic signal onto Route 29 South, stay to the right for I-66 East, then follow signs to Route 234 Business South. I-66 West traffic heading to southbound Sudley Road will be detoured farther west to the exit for Route 29 North in Gainesville, make a left at the traffic signal onto Route 29 South, stay to the right for I-66 East, then follow signs to Route 234 Business South. Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) South from Battleview Parkway to I-66 Continuing through Wednesday, August 21 (Additional closures will be added if needed.) The left lane will be closed on southbound Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) from Battleview Parkway to I-66 to install a crane and bridge beams. ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE Compton Road at I-66 Monday, August 19, through Friday, August 23: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Occasional 20-minute stoppages on Compton Road under I-66 as crews expand the existing bridge structure to accommodate the new lanes overhead on I-66. ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY) No significant traffic impacts scheduled. ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX No significant traffic impacts scheduled. ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX No significant traffic impacts scheduled. ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA No significant traffic impacts scheduled. I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) I-66 West from I-495 to Gallows Road Ramp from I-495 North Express Lanes to I-66 West Sunday, August 18, through Friday, August 23: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two left lanes will be closed on I-66 West for new Gallows Road bridge construction in the center median. The ramp from the northbound I-495 Express Lanes to I-66 West will be closed nightly. Northbound I-495 Express Lanes traffic will be detoured to I-66 East to Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) West, make a left at the traffic signal, then stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 West. Commuter Alternatives VDOT and the project team have invested in a broad range of programs to help commuters and others stay mobile and safe during construction. Learn more about carpool, vanpool, telework, and commuter bus alternatives.