VDOT Announces Balls Ford Road Flagging Sunday Morning

VDOT TRAFFIC ALERT WESTERN PWC: BALLS FORD ROAD FLAGGING SUNDAY MORNING.

Expect delays during railroad crossing work.

Flagging will occur along Balls Ford Road between Wellington Road and Prince William Parkway (Route 234) Sunday, July 22 from 8 a.m. to noon for repairs to the Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

There will be one lane of alternating traffic during the flagging. Drivers should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes.

For more information vis Vdot.

