VDOT Announces Overnight Closures on I-66 West at Rt 29

Overnight Lane Closures on I-66 West at Route 29
(Lee Highway) in Centreville to Shift Traffic to New
I-66 Bridge Friday Night, November 13
Ramp from I-66 West to Route 29 Centreville will be closed
during overnight hours for traffic shift; detour will be in place
FAIRFAX – I-66 West in Centreville will be reduced to one travel lane during overnight hours on Friday, November 13, beginning at 10 p.m. to shift traffic to a new bridge span over Route 29 (Lee Highway). After this shift is completed, the I-66 West general purpose lanes will be in their ultimate alignment for the reconstructed I-66/Route 29 Centreville Interchange as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.
The ramp from I-66 West to Route 29 will be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday to 7 a.m. on Saturday for this work.
Details include:
Friday, November 13
I-66 West from Route 28 to Route 29 Centreville
- I-66 West will be reduced to one travel lane approaching Route 29 in Centreville Friday night, November 13, from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- The ramp from I-66 West to Route 29 Centreville will be closed Friday night, November 13, from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic will be directed prior to the closure to take the exit for Route 28 South, then follow signs to Route 29 South.
- Drivers on the ramp from Route 29 to I-66 West should expect periodic stoppages of up to 15 minutes during overnight hours.
- All lanes on I-66 West will reopen by 8 a.m.
Drivers should use caution and pay attention to lane markings and roadway signs when traveling in this area.
All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.
The Route 29 Interchange
is being reconstructed to widen I-66 over Route 29 to create room for Express Lanes and future mass transit; widen Route 29 under I-66 for additional lanes to be added to Route 29 in the future; and add clearance to the Route 29 underpass for commercial vehicles.
