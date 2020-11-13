VDOT Announces Overnight Closures on I-66 West at Rt 29

FAIRFAX – I-66 West in Centreville will be reduced to one travel lane during overnight hours on Friday, November 13, beginning at 10 p.m. to shift traffic to a new bridge span over Route 29 (Lee Highway). After this shift is completed, the I-66 West general purpose lanes will be in their ultimate alignment for the reconstructed I-66/Route 29 Centreville Interchange as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.

The ramp from I-66 West to Route 29 will be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday to 7 a.m. on Saturday for this work.

Details include:

Friday, November 13

I-66 West from Route 28 to Route 29 Centreville