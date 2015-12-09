VDOT Announces Private Sector Partnership for I-66 Outside Beltway

VDOT (Virginia Department of Transportation) has announced their commissioner has decided to fund the I-66 Outside the Beltway improvement project via a private partnership between VDOT and private sector investors.

While VDOT had notified citizens of this impending plan at public meetings, VDOT Commissioner Charlie Kilpatrick officially informed the Commonwealth Transportation Board of its decision, Monday, Dec. 8.

Although many Northern Virginia commuters have rallied against the partnership, according to VDOT spokesperson, Tamara Rollison, Kilpatrick believes this partnership will better serve the taxpayers.

“We found that there are some benefits that could be in the public’s best interest,” Rollison said.

She said VDOT staff knows the state can do it, but after much analysis, they have found that working with the private sector will have monetary advantages.

Although VDOT has not chosen a private investor, the department has listed some of the terms of the agreement the department hopes to implement:

Maximum public cost of up to $600 million;

Private financing of remaining construction costs;

Support for transit capital and operating over the term of the deal; and,

$350 million in net present value provided back for corridor improvements over the term of the deal.

Rollinson confirmed that with the Outside the Beltway improvement will be the move from HOV2 (High Occupancy Vehicle) to HOV3 in 2020. They also plan to eliminate the hybrid car exemption as they have on I-95.

“The whole idea is to move more people,” she said, noting that hybrid vehicle is not solving the problem of having fewer vehicles on the road. In addition to HOV3/HOT (toll) lanes, VDOT will be encouraging more people to ride transit buses.

Over the last six months, the citizen group I-66 Alliance has rallied against the HOV3 and HOT lane tolls. They said the tolls would make the morning commute too expensive or too time consuming for those who live outside the beltway, especially those living in western Prince William and Fauquier counties.

VDOT’s plan has also pitted the state against regional elected leaders who almost unanimously oppose the tolls.

Prince William Chairman Corey Stewart (R) said this of the proposed I-66 tolls back in October.

I’m not very happy with the way VDOT has proceeded with the 66 widening project, they have not reached out to the community. The majority of the users are going to be from Fauquier and further west. [As for] all of the HOT (High Occupancy Toll) lanes that VDOT is going to be putting in place, it very easy to get onto the lanes but very difficult to get off the lanes.

