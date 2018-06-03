VDOT Announces Road Closures in Prince William County
Flooding is affecting roads in Prince William County and Northern Virginia. Here is the list according to VDOT.
|Northern
|Prince William (County)
|Primary
|VA-234N Dumfries Rd
|Flooded
|Closed
|2018-06-03 17:59
|Purcell Rd; Rt. 643E/W (Prince William County); Rt. 643E (Prince William County)
|Northern
|Prince William (County)
|Primary
|US-1S Jefferson Davis Hy
|Flooded
|Advisory
|2018-06-03 17:59
|Anderson Rd; Jefferson Davis Hwy; Rt. 721N/S (Prince William County)
|C St; Corby St; Rt. 1113N/S (Prince William County)
|Northern
|Prince William (County)
|Primary
|VA-234S Dumfries Rd
|Flooded
|Closed
|2018-06-03 17:59
|Rt. 643E/W (Prince William County)
|Northern
|Prince William (County)
|Secondary
|Rt. 646W (Prince William County) Aden Rd
|passable with care
|Advisory
|2018-06-03 17:59
|Nokesville Rd; VA-28N/S
|Bristow Rd
|Northern
|Prince William (County)
|Secondary
|Rt. 643E (Prince William County) Purcell Rd
|passable with care
|Advisory
|2018-06-03 17:59
|Vista Brooke Dr
|Rocky Brooke Ct; Rt. 3440E (Prince William County)
|Northern
|Prince William (County)
|Secondary
|Rt. 643W (Prince William County) Purcell Rd
|passable with care
|Advisory
|2018-06-03 17:59
|Purcell Rd; Rt. 643E (Prince William County); VA-234N
|Purcell Rd; Running Deer Rd; Rt. 1446N/S (Prince William County); Rt. 643E (Prince William County)
|Northern
|Prince William (County)
|Secondary
|Rt. 619W (Prince William County) Joplin Rd
|passable with care
|Advisory
|2018-06-03 17:59
|Bristow Rd;JOPLIN ROAD
|Fuller Rd; Jefferson Davis Hy; Joplin Rd; US-1S
|Northern
|Prince William (County)
|Secondary
|Rt. 619E (Prince William County) Joplin Rd
|passable with care
|Advisory
|2018-06-03 17:59
|Bristow Rd;JOPLIN ROAD
|US-1S
