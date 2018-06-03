VDOT Announces Road Closures in Prince William County

Flooding is affecting roads in Prince William County and Northern Virginia. Here is the list according to VDOT.

Northern Prince William (County) Primary VA-234N Dumfries Rd Flooded Closed 2018-06-03 17:59 Purcell Rd; Rt. 643E/W (Prince William County); Rt. 643E (Prince William County) Northern Prince William (County) Primary US-1S Jefferson Davis Hy Flooded Advisory 2018-06-03 17:59 Anderson Rd; Jefferson Davis Hwy; Rt. 721N/S (Prince William County) C St; Corby St; Rt. 1113N/S (Prince William County) Northern Prince William (County) Primary VA-234S Dumfries Rd Flooded Closed 2018-06-03 17:59 Rt. 643E/W (Prince William County) Northern Prince William (County) Secondary Rt. 646W (Prince William County) Aden Rd passable with care Advisory 2018-06-03 17:59 Nokesville Rd; VA-28N/S Bristow Rd Northern Prince William (County) Secondary Rt. 643E (Prince William County) Purcell Rd passable with care Advisory 2018-06-03 17:59 Vista Brooke Dr Rocky Brooke Ct; Rt. 3440E (Prince William County) Northern Prince William (County) Secondary Rt. 643W (Prince William County) Purcell Rd passable with care Advisory 2018-06-03 17:59 Purcell Rd; Rt. 643E (Prince William County); VA-234N Purcell Rd; Running Deer Rd; Rt. 1446N/S (Prince William County); Rt. 643E (Prince William County) Northern Prince William (County) Secondary Rt. 619W (Prince William County) Joplin Rd passable with care Advisory 2018-06-03 17:59 Bristow Rd;JOPLIN ROAD Fuller Rd; Jefferson Davis Hy; Joplin Rd; US-1S Northern Prince William (County) Secondary Rt. 619E (Prince William County) Joplin Rd passable with care Advisory 2018-06-03 17:59 Bristow Rd;JOPLIN ROAD US-1S