VDOT Announces Road Closures in Prince William, Northern Virginia

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) there are road closures throughout northern Virginia especially along secondary rural roads.

Some closed roads in Prince William County include parts of Vint Hill Road, Lucasville Road, Aden Road, Featherbed Lane, Pioneer Drive, Joplin Road, Purcell Road and Cerro Gordo Road, Smoketown Road, Orlando Road, Shawnee Lane, Mount High Road, Warm Springs Lane and Rolling Brooke Drive. In most cases roads are only blocked at certain junctures.

Many secondary roads in neighboring counties are closed or partially blocked as well.

Before traveling VDOT suggests motorists check full list of Road Closures.

Road closures are subject to change throughout the day as crews remove downed trees and power lines.

The following is a message from VDOT:

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews continue to work since midnight in high winds to clear fallen trees, branches, and other debris that are obstructing roads. Crews are also responding to issues with traffic signals, overhead and ground-mounted signs, and electrical and lighting structures. As of 11 a.m., crews are working to fix 196 signals and reopen 76 roads across Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William counties. Drivers are asked to: Check road closures before you travel, and look at potential alternate routes.

Reduce your speeds and assume there may debris blocking the road ahead.

Treat non-working signals as a four-way stop.

Move over for responders with blue, red, and amber lights, including VDOT and utility crews.

Ensure gas tanks are full, and have a good emergency kit. Here's how: www.ready.gov/car. Drivers can:

Report road problems via my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623)

Check www.511virginia.org or the 511 mobile app for road closures and traffic conditions

Follow @vadotnova on Twitter for updates

