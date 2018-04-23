VDOT Announces Route 28 Fairfax Lane Closures, April 23-25

Submitted by The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT)

ROUTE 28 OVERNIGHT CLOSURES, LANE SHIFTS

Traffic shifts between Braddock Road and Westfields Boulevard related to the Transform 66 project

FAIRFAX, Va. – Overnight lane closures are scheduled to occur on Route 28 in both directions between Braddock Road and Westfields Boulevard April 23-25. Crews will shift travel lanes and set up work zones along the Route 28 corridor north of the I-66 interchange, as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway project.

Following next week’s work, all lanes on northbound and southbound Route 28 between Braddock Road and Westfields Boulevard will be shifted to allow for barriers to be set up along the outside shoulders. This lane shift will remain in place for upcoming construction activity.

Closures are scheduled to occur from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. on the nights of Monday, April 23 and Tuesday, April 24 . Details include:

Monday, April 23 : Northbound on Route 28 Closure of the left two lanes starting at 9 p.m. on northbound Route 28 in the vicinity of Route 29 to Westfields Boulevard

Tuesday, April 24 : Southbound on Route 28 Closure of the left two lanes starting at 9 p.m. on southbound Route 28 in the vicinity of Willard Road to Braddock Road

All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement weather occurs.

The work is part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project . The I-66 Outside the Beltway Express Lanes are expected to open in December 2022.

