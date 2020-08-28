VDOT Announces Traffic Change at I-66/Monument Drive Beginning Sept 2

FAIRFAX – The Monument Drive ramps to I-66 East and from I-66 West will convert from alternating, one-way travel to full-time, two-way travel beginning on or about Wednesday, September 2, as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.

Drivers on Monument Drive traveling to I-66 East, and drivers on I-66 West traveling to Monument Drive will be permitted to use the ramps 24 hours a day. HOV-2 restrictions will remain in effect during peak periods.

During the early morning hours of Wednesday, September 2, drivers should expect the following traffic pattern change, weather permitting: