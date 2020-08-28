banner ad

VDOT Announces Traffic Change at I-66/Monument Drive Beginning Sept 2

| August 28, 2020 | 0 Comments | News
Monument Drive/I-66 Ramps to Allow Full-time, Two-way Travel Starting on or about Wednesday, September 2
FAIRFAX – The Monument Drive ramps to I-66 East and from I-66 West will convert from alternating, one-way travel to full-time, two-way travel beginning on or about Wednesday, September 2, as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.
Drivers on Monument Drive traveling to I-66 East, and drivers on I-66 West traveling to Monument Drive will be permitted to use the ramps 24 hours a day. HOV-2 restrictions will remain in effect during peak periods.
During the early morning hours of Wednesday, September 2, drivers should expect the following traffic pattern change, weather permitting:
  • The existing Monument Drive ramps to I-66 East and from I-66 West will convert to full-time, two-way travel during the early morning hours Wednesday, September 2. Two-way traffic on the ramps will be separated by flexible road bollards.
  • HOV-2 restrictions will remain in place during peak periods. The ramp from Monument Drive to I-66 East will be restricted to HOV-2 Only on weekdays between 5:30 a.m. and 9: 30 a.m.  The ramp from I-66 West to Monument Drive will be restricted to HOV-2 Only on weekdays between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Only buses, two-axle, and emergency vehicles will be permitted to use the ramps. No trucks are allowed to use the ramps at this time.
All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.
