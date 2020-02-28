banner ad

VDOT: Bridge Work Over Sudley Road, More I-66 Projects

| February 28, 2020 | 0 Comments | News
I-66 Outside the Beltway Project
Lane Closures and Traffic Changes
Week of March 1, 2020
What’s Happening
Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project construction continues throughout the corridor during daytime and overnight hours as weather conditions allow. Current activities include:
  • Bridge demolition at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) and Fairfax County Parkway (Route 286)
  • Constructing bridge foundations at Route 29, Route 28, Waples Mill Road, Jermantown Road, Route 123, Vaden Drive, and I-495
  • Small charge dynamite operations along I-66 East and West near Route 28
  • Bridge deck work for new collector-distributor road over Route 234 Business (Sudley Road), new Route 28 bridges over I-66, and new Poplar Tree Road bridge over Route 28
  • Relocating water lines at Jermantown Road, Stringfellow Road, and Gallows Road
  • Constructing new utility duct bank and relocating underground utilities along I-66 East
  • Constructing retaining walls along I-66 and Route 28
  • Corridor-wide roadway maintenance as needed
I-66 Outside the Beltway
The Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project will add express lanes stretching 22.5 miles from the Capital Beltway to Route 29 in Gainesville, rebuild major interchanges along the I-66 corridor, create thousands of new park and ride spaces, and expand trail options for cyclists and pedestrians. Learn more at Transform66.org.
Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes
The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app.
ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE
No significant traffic impacts scheduled.
ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS
Ramp from I-66 West to Route 234 Business North
Sunday night, Mar. 1, through Thursday night, Mar. 5: Midnight to 4 a.m.
The ramp will be closed for underground drainage and utility work. Traffic will be detoured to Route 234 Business South, turn right at the third traffic signal onto Coverstone Drive, take the first right at Miramar Drive, turn right on Balls Ford Road, then turn left at the traffic signal on to northbound Route 234 Business.
I-66 East and West at Bull Run Drive
Saturday, Mar. 7:  9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
I-66 will be reduced to a single lane in each direction under Bull Run Drive. Two-way traffic will run on I-66 East during this period while the old Bull Run Drive bridge is demolished.
ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE
I-66 East and West between Route 29 Centreville and Stringfellow Road
Route 28 North and South between Route 29 and Braddock Road
Braddock Road at Route 28
Monday, Mar. 2, through Friday, Mar. 6: 11 a.m. to noon
Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic on I-66 East and West, Route 28 North and South, and on Braddock Road near Route 28 for blasting operations.
ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY) / FAIR LAKES
Stringfellow Road between Fair Lakes Boulevard
and Village Square Drive
Monday, Mar. 2, through Friday, Mar. 6: 9 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, Mar. 6, from 9 p.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Mar. 9
The right lane of southbound Stringfellow Road will be closed for underground utility relocation. The lane will be reopened weekdays between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. to accommodate the evening rush.
Fairfax County Parkway (Route 286) South from
Fair Lakes Parkway to I-66
Monday, Mar. 2, and Tuesday, Mar. 3: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two lanes closed for demoltion of I-66 bridges over Route 286. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.
Fairfax County Parkway (Route 286) North from
Route 29 (Lee Highway) to I-66
Monday, Mar. 2, through Thursday, Mar. 5: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 6: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Two lanes closed for demoltion of I-66 bridges over Route 286. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.
ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX
No significant traffic impacts scheduled.
ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX
Ramp from Route 123 South to I-66 East
Sunday, Mar. 1, through Thursday, Mar. 5: Midnight to 4 a.m.
The ramp will be closed nightly for utility work. Traffic will be detoured to exit to I-66 West to the Route 50 interchange, then exit to Route 50 East, then stay left to reach I-66 East.
I-66 West from Blake Lane to Jermantown Road
Sunday, Mar. 1: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two lanes closed on westbound I-66 for bridge pier demolition at the Route 123 Interchange.
I-66 West from Vaden Drive to Jermantown Road
Monday, Mar. 2, through Thursday, Mar. 5: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three lanes closed on westbound I-66 for bridge pier demolition and excavation at the Route 123 Interchange.
I-66 East from Route 50 to Route 123
Monday, Mar. 2, through Thursday, Mar. 5: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two left lanes closed on eastbound I-66 for bridge pier demolition and excavation at the Route 123 Interchange.
I-66 West from I-495 to Cedar Lane
I-66 East from Route 123 to Cedar Lane
Tuesday, Mar. 3: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 6, and Saturday, Mar. 7: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Three left lanes closed for relocation of overhead Verizon communication lines. Drivers should expect slowdowns and occasional 20-minute stoppages on eastbound and westbound I-66 between midnight and 4 a.m.
ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA
I-66 West from I-495 to Cedar Lane
I-66 East from Route 123 to Cedar Lane
Tuesday, Mar. 3: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 6, and Saturday, Mar. 7: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Three left lanes closed for relocation of overhead Verizon communication lines. Drivers should expect slowdowns and occasional 20-minute stoppages on eastbound and westbound I-66 between midnight and 4 a.m.
I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) / DUNN LORING
I-495 North from Route 50 to I-66
Tuesday, Mar. 3, through Thursday, Mar. 5: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 6: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Two left lanes closed for bridge pier excavation.
I-495 South from Route 7 to I-66
Wednesday, Mar. 4: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 6, and Saturday, Mar. 7: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m
Two left lanes closed for bridge pier excavation. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.
I-66 West from I-495 to Cedar Lane
I-66 East from Route 123 to Cedar Lane
Tuesday, Mar. 3: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 6, and Saturday, Mar. 7: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Three left lanes closed for relocation of overhead Verizon communication lines. Drivers should expect slowdowns and occasional 20-minute stoppages on eastbound and westbound I-66 between midnight and 4 a.m.
I-66
Commuter Alternatives
VDOT and the project team have invested in a broad range of programs to help commuters and others stay mobile and safe during construction. Learn more about carpool, vanpool, telework, and commuter bus alternatives.

