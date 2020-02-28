VDOT: Bridge Work Over Sudley Road, More I-66 Projects

Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE No significant traffic impacts scheduled. ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS Ramp from I-66 West to Route 234 Business North Sunday night, Mar. 1, through Thursday night, Mar. 5: Midnight to 4 a.m. The ramp will be closed for underground drainage and utility work. Traffic will be detoured to Route 234 Business South, turn right at the third traffic signal onto Coverstone Drive, take the first right at Miramar Drive, turn right on Balls Ford Road, then turn left at the traffic signal on to northbound Route 234 Business. I-66 East and West at Bull Run Drive Saturday, Mar. 7: 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. I-66 will be reduced to a single lane in each direction under Bull Run Drive. Two-way traffic will run on I-66 East during this period while the old Bull Run Drive bridge is demolished. ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE I-66 East and West between Route 29 Centreville and Stringfellow Road Route 28 North and South between Route 29 and Braddock Road Braddock Road at Route 28 Monday, Mar. 2, through Friday, Mar. 6: 11 a.m. to noon Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic on I-66 East and West, Route 28 North and South, and on Braddock Road near Route 28 for blasting operations. ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY) / FAIR LAKES Stringfellow Road between Fair Lakes Boulevard and Village Square Drive Monday, Mar. 2, through Friday, Mar. 6: 9 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Mar. 6, from 9 p.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Mar. 9 The right lane of southbound Stringfellow Road will be closed for underground utility relocation. The lane will be reopened weekdays between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. to accommodate the evening rush. Fairfax County Parkway (Route 286) South from Fair Lakes Parkway to I-66 Monday, Mar. 2, and Tuesday, Mar. 3: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes closed for demoltion of I-66 bridges over Route 286. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages. Fairfax County Parkway (Route 286) North from Route 29 (Lee Highway) to I-66 Monday, Mar. 2, through Thursday, Mar. 5: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Mar. 6: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Two lanes closed for demoltion of I-66 bridges over Route 286. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages. ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX No significant traffic impacts scheduled. ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX Ramp from Route 123 South to I-66 East Sunday, Mar. 1, through Thursday, Mar. 5: Midnight to 4 a.m. The ramp will be closed nightly for utility work. Traffic will be detoured to exit to I-66 West to the Route 50 interchange, then exit to Route 50 East, then stay left to reach I-66 East. I-66 West from Blake Lane to Jermantown Road Sunday, Mar. 1: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes closed on westbound I-66 for bridge pier demolition at the Route 123 Interchange. I-66 West from Vaden Drive to Jermantown Road Monday, Mar. 2, through Thursday, Mar. 5: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes closed on westbound I-66 for bridge pier demolition and excavation at the Route 123 Interchange. I-66 East from Route 50 to Route 123 Monday, Mar. 2, through Thursday, Mar. 5: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two left lanes closed on eastbound I-66 for bridge pier demolition and excavation at the Route 123 Interchange. I-66 West from I-495 to Cedar Lane I-66 East from Route 123 to Cedar Lane Tuesday, Mar. 3: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Mar. 6, and Saturday, Mar. 7: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Three left lanes closed for relocation of overhead Verizon communication lines. ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) / DUNN LORING

I-495 North from Route 50 to I-66
Tuesday, Mar. 3, through Thursday, Mar. 5: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 6: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Two left lanes closed for bridge pier excavation.

I-495 South from Route 7 to I-66
Wednesday, Mar. 4: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Mar. 6, and Saturday, Mar. 7: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m
Two left lanes closed for bridge pier excavation. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.