VDOT: Expect Detour Along Wellington Road in Bristow this Weekend

PIPE REPLACEMENT ALONG WELLINGTON ROAD IN PRINCE WILLIAM MARCH 6-8

Drivers asked to follow posted detour during road closure

BRISTOW – Wellington Road (Route 674) between Rollins Ford Road and Piney Branch Lane will be closed (weather permitting) from 8 p.m. Friday night, March 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday night, March 8 to replace a stormwater pipe, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Through traffic will be detoured via Wellington Road, Linton Hall Road (Route 619) and Devlin Road (Route 621) back to Wellington Road.

