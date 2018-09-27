VDOT Northern Virginia Holds 14th Annual Career Fair

Submitted by Virginia Department of Transportation



1,900 students will network with 100 employers promoting transportation-related careers



MANASSAS – The Virginia Department of Transportation Northern Virginia District will hold its 14th annual Transportation Career Fair Thursday, Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Prince William County Fairgrounds, 10624 Dumfries Road, Manassas, VA 20112.

More than 1,900 high school students will be able to network with about 100 engineering firms, organizations, agencies and contractors from across Virginia and learn about careers in transportation-related fields, such as civil engineering, architecture, technology, construction and environmental engineering.

New this year will be a “smart car” from the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, and a table where students interested in entrepreneurship can learn about what it takes to start up a business.

There will again be numerous hands-on opportunities for students, including trying equipment, how to build a bridge and a demonstration on how concrete is made. There will also be giveaways, scholarship opportunities, and contests with prizes awarded to students and their schools.

For more information, visit www.virginiadot.org/novacareerfair.

Follow VDOT Northern Virginia on Twitter: @vadotnova

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.