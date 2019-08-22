VDOT: Overnight Closures, Stoppages on I-66 this Weekend

Extended Overnight Lane Closures and Traffic Stoppages on I-66 East Inside the Beltway Begin this Weekend for Traffic Lane Shift

By the Virginia Department of Transportation

FAIRFAX – I-66 East will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic stoppages of up to 20 minutes during overnight hours this weekend into next week from the east end of the Dulles Connector Road to just east of Exit 69 (Washington Boulevard/Lee Highway).

Closures and stoppages are needed for travel lane shifts as part of the I-66 Inside the Beltway Eastbound Widening Project. Crews have completed pavement widening work on the inside (left) shoulder and will move traffic to this new roadway surface while they begin roadway and noise wall work on the outside (right) shoulder.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane during overnight periods as follows:

Friday, August 23, from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Saturday, August 24, from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Sunday, August 25, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Monday, August 26, through Thursday, August 29, from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Additionally, drivers should expect occasional 20-minute traffic stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m. each night.

All work is weather dependent.

Drivers are urged to use caution and expect possible delays. Real-time traffic conditions and information is available at www.511virginia.org or through the 511 Virginia mobile app.

The I-66 Eastbound Widening Project will add a travel lane along four miles of eastbound I-66 and install approximately 12,000 linear feet of new and replacement noise barriers. The project also includes building a new bridge over Lee Highway (Route 29) for the Washington & Old Dominion (W&OD) Trail, and constructing a new direct access ramp from eastbound I-66 to the West Falls Church Metro Station at the Route 7 Interchange.

The additional eastbound lane is scheduled to open to traffic in fall 2020, and the overall project is expected to be complete in fall 2021. Learn more about the I-66 Eastbound Widening Project and sign up for project updates and lane closure alerts at Transform66.org.

