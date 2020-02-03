VDOT: Overnight Lane Closures I-66 at Route 123, Waples Mill Road

FAIRFAX – Demolition of the ramp from I-66 West to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) South, and partial demolition of the Waples Mill Road bridge over I-66 will continue during daytime and nighttime hours this weekend and next week. Overnight lane closures will be required on I-66 East and West to safely conduct work over the roadway. Construction Progress During Week of Jan. 26: Partial demolition of the Waples Mill Road bridge over I-66 began on Tuesday, Jan. 28, and is approximately one-third complete.

Demolition of the ramp from I-66 West to Route 123 South over I-66 began on Wednesday, Jan. 29; demolition of the first of four spans of the bridge is complete. What’s Ahead This Weekend and the Week of Feb. 2: At Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) No demolition work is planned at Route 123 over I-66 this weekend (Jan. 31 through Feb. 2).

Nighttime demolition of the Route 123 South bridge span over I-66 East and West will resume the night of Monday, Feb. 3.

Work will continue during the overnight hours through the week with removal of the concrete bridge deck for each span, followed by removal of the bridge girders.

Nighttime ramp demolition over I-66 is anticipated to be complete in mid-February.

The ramp from I-66 West to Route 123 South is being demolished to make room for new ramps for the reconstructed I-66/Route 123 Interchange, which will include Express Lanes access to and from the east and west. At Waples Mill Road This weekend (Jan. 31-Feb. 1), nighttime demolition will include removal of a bridge beam over I-66 West and concrete demolition over I-66 East.

The first phase of demolition of the Waples Mill Road bridge is anticipated to be complete as soon as Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Construction is planned to begin on the northern abutment of the new Waples Mill Road bridge during daytime hours late next week.

The Waples Mill Road bridge over I-66 is being rebuilt to provide room for Express Lanes and future mass transit as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. This work is being done in phases in order to maintain traffic on Waples Mill Road throughout demolition and reconstruction. What Drivers Should Expect: Monday, Feb. 3, through Wednesday, Feb. 5 I-66 East from Monument Drive to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) A single lane will close at 9 p.m.

Three lanes will close by 11 p.m. for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road and the Route 123 ramp.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, traffic approaching Route 123 will be diverted to the collector-distributor lane on the right.

Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.

All lanes will open by 5 a.m. I-66 West from Route 243 (Nutley Street) to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) A single lane will close at 9 p.m.

Three lanes will close by 11 p.m. for overhead bridge demolition at the Route 123 ramp.

Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.

All lanes will open by 5 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 I-66 East from Waples Mill Road to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) A single lane will close at 9 p.m.

Three lanes will close by 11 p.m. for overhead bridge demolition at the Route 123 ramp.

Traffic approaching Route 123 will be diverted to the collector-distributor lane on the right.

Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.

All lanes will open by 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8 I-66 East Collector-Distributor Lane at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) The eastbound collector-distributor lane to northbound and southbound Route 123 will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Route 123 between midnight and 5 a.m.

Traffic heading to Route 123 North and South will be detoured farther east to Route 243 (Nutley Street) north, stay to the right for I-66 West, then follow signs for Route 123 North or South.