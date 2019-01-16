VDOT: Railroad Crossing Closures in Manassas Begin Wednesday

Submitted by Virginia Department of Transportation [VDOT]

MANASSAS – Three Norfolk Southern Railroad crossings will have midday closures (weather permitting) Wednesday, Jan. 16 through Friday, Jan. 18 and Monday, Jan. 21 in order for Norfolk Southern to prepare the crossings for future rail replacement, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the following railroad crossings (shown on the map with black circles) between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day:

Rixlew Lane between Wellington Road and Ashton Avenue.

between Wellington Road and Ashton Avenue. Bethlehem Road between Sudley Manor Drive and Burrell Lane.

between Sudley Manor Drive and Burrell Lane. Balls Ford Road between Wellingford Drive and Randolph Ridge Lane.

Drivers will be detoured via the following routes:

Rixlew Lane, Wellington Road, Godwin Drive and Ashton Avenue back to Rixlew Lane.

Bethlehem Road, Balls Ford Road, Prince William Parkway (Route 234) and Sudley Manor Drive back to Bethlehem Road

Balls Ford Road, Wellington Road, Sudley Manor Drive and Prince William Parkway (Route 234) back to Balls Ford Road

Follow VDOT Northern Virginia on Twitter: @vadotnova

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.