VDOT: Ramp from Rt 29N to I-66E in Centreville to Close

FAIRFAX – The left-turn lane and ramp from northbound Route 29 to I-66 East in Centreville will close for approximately four months beginning on or about Thursday night, Jan. 16.

Drivers on Route 29 North will be directed to stay to the left and continue to the intersection at Trinity Parkway/Machen Road. At the traffic signal, drivers will use the left-most turn lane only to make a U-turn onto Route 29 South, then stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 East.

As an alternate route, drivers can also continue north on Route 29 to Route 28 North, stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 East.

The closure is needed for Transform 66 Project construction that will widen, lengthen, and raise the I-66 bridges over Route 29 to accommodate future transportation improvements at the interchange.

Drivers should expect additional construction-related detours and traffic changes as work progresses at the Route 29/I-66 Interchange.

Learn more about the I-66 Outside the Beltway Project and sign up for project updates and lane closure alerts at Transform66.org. On Twitter, follow VDOT Northern Virginia at @VaDOTNOVA.