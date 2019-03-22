VDOT: Road Lane Closures at Sudley Manor Drive, Bethlehem Road this Week

Submitted by the Virginia Department of Transportation [VDOT]

MANASSAS –Single-lane closures and alternating traffic via flagging will occur at Sudley Manor Drive and Bethlehem Road (weather permitting) Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23 so that crews can add new pavement markings and refresh existing ones to improve safety at the intersection, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The work will occur between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day.

Once the work is complete, the following will be in effect:

Drivers on Bethlehem Road will no longer be able to travel straight across Sudley Manor Drive to continue on Bethlehem. Northbound Bethlehem Road traffic will only be allowed to turn right onto eastbound Sudley Manor Drive; drivers will need to u-turn at Chatsworth Drive onto westbound Sudley Manor Drive and then turn right onto northbound Bethlehem Road. Likewise, southbound Bethlehem Road traffic will only be allowed to turn right onto westbound Sudley Manor Drive, u-turn at Route 234 (Prince William Parkway) onto eastbound Sudley Manor Drive and then turn right onto southbound Bethlehem Road.

Drivers on both eastbound and westbound Sudley Manor Drive will still be permitted to make left and right turns onto Bethlehem Road; however, new pavement markings and flexible bollards in the center of the intersection will separate turning traffic, thereby reducing the likelihood of crashes.

The work at the intersection also includes:

Adding and refreshing turn lane markings.

Repainting the Sudley Manor Drive crosswalk as a hashed-out crosswalk

Restriping the Bethlehem Road crosswalks

Installing new traffic and pedestrian signage

