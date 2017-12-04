VDOT Says I-66 Express Lanes Inside Beltway Decreased Travel Times

However, the cost to travel the nine mile stretch, Dec. 4, reached $34.50 during the peek of the a.m. rush hour.

Express Lanes I-66 Inside the Beltway decreased average travel times and increased the average travel speeds, according to first day a.m. stats released by Virginia Department of Transportation.

The Virginia Department of Transportation provides the following statistics:

EZPass: About 86% of users traveled with E-ZPass or E-ZPass Flex. The remaining 14% were likely traveling without a transponder (this figure also include motorcycles, which do not need a transponder to use the lanes).

High Occupancy Vehicles (HOV-2+): About 37% of vehicles traveled as carpools and rode for free (using E-Z Pass Flex set to HOV-this also includes buses) over the four-hour period.

Average Speeds and Travel Times: Average speeds on this segment of I-66 were 57 miles per hour, compared with an average of 37 mph at last year this time.

Average travel times were 10-12 minutes for the I-66 corridor during the morning rush hour, compared with a range of 15 to 25 minutes during a typical Monday morning period.

Arterial Routes: Signals and engineering staff monitored parallel arterial routes such as George Washington Parkway, Routes 7, 29, 50, 123 and 193. On average, traffic volumes, speeds, and travel times remained similar when compared with figures from last year at this time.

Pricing: Prices for a trip along the entire nine-mile corridor ranged from $4.50 at 5:36 a.m. to $34.50 at 8:36 a.m. Each price remained for six minutes (toll prices are updated every six minutes).

As traffic volumes climb, the system responds by raising the toll price to help manage the number of vehicles getting on the roadway, to keep the traffic flowing freely. The price is an indication that the system is becoming fuller and fuller.

If You Traveled Without a Transponder: Drivers who missed a toll or traveled without a transponder can visit 66expresslanes.org and select “Missed a Toll,” and enter their license plate. The transaction will show within three days of travel, and can be paid within six days of travel to avoid receiving a violation notice.

VDOT will mail a violation notice on the seventh day to drivers who traveled without a transponder.

At any time, drivers can call the E-ZPass Customer Service Center at 1-877-762-7824 for help from call-takers.

More on the Rules: Beginning today, on weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. eastbound and 3 to 7 p.m. westbound inside the Beltway, vehicles with two or more people can continue to use I-66 for free with an E-ZPass Flex, while single-occupant drivers have a new option to use this stretch of I-66 by paying a toll via E-ZPass.

All vehicles traveling during these periods need an E-ZPass transponder, and HOV-2+ vehicles need an E-ZPass Flex transponder switched to HOV mode to travel for free.

Exemptions for Dulles International Airport users and Clean Special Fuel License Plate vehicles (hybrids) are no longer in effect. The lanes remain open to all users during off-peak periods, including weekends.

The I-66 Inside the Beltway Express Lanes-the nation’s first peak-period, all-lanes-dynamically-tolled roadway-are designed to offer new travel choices that move more people on I-66 with greater speed and reliability. Toll prices will change based on real-time traffic volumes in order to manage demand for the lanes and keep traffic moving.

Reminders for Drivers

Get an E-ZPass or E-ZPass Flex: All drivers on this section of I-66 during express lane hours must have an E-ZPass if driving alone, or an E-ZPass Flex if traveling toll-free as HOV-2+. Get an E-ZPass and view all available retail locations at http://www.ezpassva.com/ or by calling 877-762-7824.

Plan ahead and know your travel options: I-66 drivers are advised to plan ahead for their commutes as the region adjusts to new rules of the road. Consider carpooling or taking a bus. Visit www.CommuterConnections.orgÂ for information on all local commuting options. Also visit I-66 Commuter Choice to learn about new multimodal options in the corridor.

Download the app: Download the 66 Express Lanes mobile app or visit 66expresslanes.org for current toll price estimates (and soon historical toll rates) to help plan your commute and decide whether to use the Express Lanes.

For more information, visit 66ExpressLanes.org.

Follow VDOT Northern Virginia on Twitter: @vadotnova