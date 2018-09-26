VDOT TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95, 95 Express Lanes Weekend Closures in PWC

Submitted by the Virginia Department of Transportation

I-95 AND 95 EXPRESS LANES WEEKEND CLOSURES IN PRINCE WILLIAM SEPT. 29 – NOV. 4

Temporary stoppages for Dominion Energy transmission line work

DUMFRIES – Drivers on I-95 and the 95 Express Lanes in southern Prince William County should expect delays and plan to use alternate routes during the morning hours of several weekends beginning Saturday, Sept. 29, for work related to a Dominion Energy transmission line replacement project, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Work will take place in the area of the truck weigh stations and rest areas between Route 234 (Exit 152) and Dale Boulevard (Exit 156). In the northbound and southbound I-95 general purpose lanes, Virginia State Police troopers will pace traffic to a slow roll with several temporary stoppages possible.

The 95 Express Lanes will also be closed between Route 234 (Exit 152) and Dale Boulevard (Exit 156). The 95 Express Lanes will be southbound Saturday mornings, and the closure will start just south of Prince William Parkway (Exit 158). Drivers will need to exit the Lanes at the Dale City/Rippon Landing exit. On Sundays, the 95 Express Lanes will be northbound all day and drivers will be able to enter the Express Lanes at Opitz Boulevard.

The closures will occur on each of the following dates between sunrise and 10 a.m.:

Saturday, Sept. 29 and Sunday, Sept. 30

Saturday, Oct. 13 and Sunday, Oct. 14

Saturday, Oct. 20 and Sunday, Oct. 21

Saturday, Oct. 27 and Sunday, Oct. 28

Saturday, Nov. 3 and Sunday, Nov. 4

Route 1 Stoppages

The Dominion Energy project will also require temporary traffic stoppages along Route 1 between Chesapeake Drive and River Ridge Boulevard. Flaggers will intermittently stop traffic in both directions along Route 1 between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on each of the following dates:

Tuesday, Oct. 23 through Thursday, Oct. 25

Tuesday, Oct. 30 through Thursday, Nov. 1

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Drivers should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes.

