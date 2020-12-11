VHSL Will Require Athletes to Wear Masks in Most Sports

The Virginia High School League [VHSL] announced Friday their athletes will be required to wear face masks while practicing and/or competing. Cheerleading, gymnastics, wrestling, and swimming and diving are exempt from the policy.

“This action was made as a result of an increase in COVID-19 cases statewide and new mandates from the Governor,” the VHSL stated on Twitter, Dec. 11. “We believe that this decision will provide the best chance for a safe return to play for all involved.”

Gov. Northam announced new COVID-19 mitigations, Dec. 10, which is outlined in Executive Order 72. Among changes was the requirement that people (5-years-old and older) must wear masks indoors (except in private residences) and outdoors when within six feet of or closer to people who are not family members or housemates.

VHSL’s abbreviated Winter Season begins in December and extends through February with the indoor track championship on Mar. 1. Winter Sports include basketball, gymnastics, indoor track, swim & dive, and wresting.

“We are so excited to see basketball and cheerleading practices resume across the state,” posted the VSH. “This is one step closer to organized games taking place. We would like to thank the coaches, administrators, and student-athletes for making this possible!”

According to the 2020-21 adapted schedule, “Fall Season” sports will begin in February of 2021 and extend through April. The abbreviated Spring Season begins in the middle of April and extends through June.

In addition to its own COVID-19 related guidelines for PPE and sanitation, the VHSL is adhering to Governor’s Executive Order 72, regarding COVID-19 mitigations, which builds upon previous guidelines.

As such, VHSL sports must adhere to rules for recreation sports played in the state.

13. Recreational Sports Indoor and outdoor recreational sports activities are permitted, provided participants and organizers of recreational sports activities comply with the following requirements: For sports played indoors, spectators must be limited to 25 persons per field. For sports played outdoors, spectators are limited to two guests per player. The total number of spectators cannot exceed 30 percent of the occupancy load of the certificate of occupancy for the venue. Races or marathons may have up to 250 participants, provided staggered starts separate runners into groups of 25 or less.

