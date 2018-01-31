Victim of Gainesville Shooting Charged with Attempted Murder

A police investigation has revealed the 19-year-old man who shot a man in Gainesville on Jan. 30 was the victim of a robbery and attempted murder that occurred drug transaction.

Now, the man who sustained the gunshot wound has been arrested as well as three other individuals involved in the crime.

According to Prince William Police, upon further investigation by detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau, detectives determined that the shooter, identified as a 19-year-old man of Bristow, made arrangements with four acquaintances to conduct a drug transaction.

“As the group was traveling in a vehicle together in the area of Sudley Road and Tallamore Estates Road in Gainesville, the four acquaintances conspired to rob the 19-year-old man,” said police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus. “During the encounter, one of the acquaintances, identified as Peter Joseph White, brandished a handgun and demanded his property.”

A short time later, White attempted to shoot the 19-year-old man in the head. The gun malfunctioned, leading to a struggle during which the 19-year-old man brandished his own handgun and shot White. White then exited the vehicle along with the other three suspects. The 19-year-old man drove away and turned himself in to police a short time later.

Both handguns were recovered by police. Following the investigation, detectives arrested White and the three other acquaintances. After consulting with the Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, detectives determined no charges will be placed against the 19-year-old man.

Peter Joseph White remains hospitalized and is expected to make a full recovery. The investigation continues.

Charged on January 30:

On Jan. 30, the following suspects were all charged with attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

The court date for Peter Joseph White, 20, of Pageland Avenue in Haymarket, is pending. He remains hospitalized (photo unavailable.)

Also arrested was Alexia Taylor Bates, 19, of Fleetwood Drive in Nokesville. Her court data is pending. She is being held without bond.

The two other suspects are both minors: a 17-year-old female of Gainesville and a 16-year-old female juvenile of Haymarket. Their court dates are pending. Both juveniles are being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Read previous crime report article about the shooting of a Haymarket man.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.