Virginia Dept. of Health Reports 11 COVID-19 Cases in Prince William County

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting today that there are 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 11 cases in Prince William County.

As of noon, Mar. 19, 11 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized in Virginia and there have been 2 deaths.

The number of people tested in the state has risen to 1,923.

CASES BY LOCALITY

COVID-19 cases are concentrated within high population centers. Northern Virginia has 55 cases as of Mar. 19. Arlington County has the highest number at 17, followed by 16 cases in Fairfax County and 11 in Prince William. There are 5 cases in Loudoun and 2 in Stafford County.

There are no known cases in Fauquier County at this time. With under 2,000 people tested across the state, the true numbers might be dramatically higher.

Across the nation, COVID-19 numbers are rising rapidly even as people are practicing social distancing. The reported numbers are expected to rise as tests become more readily available.

According to experts, every person infected is likely to infect 2-3 others, leading cases to rise exponentially. The intention of social distancing is to “flatten the curve,”of the virus’s progression. Without social interventions, the transmission would peak before it declines.

During the “peak,” the number of patients could overwhelm the nation’s healthcare/medical services. Slowing the spread of the virus is necessary to prevent a more severe public health crisis.

Yorkshire County has 1 case. There are now more jurisdictions than fit on the table without visitors to the VDH site having to scroll down.

NOTE: VDH is no longer reporting the pending number of tests as testing capacity has expanded to include commercial laboratories. Commercial laboratories report all results to VDH. COVID-19 case data will be updated daily at noon.

HOW TO KNOW IF YOU MAY HAVE THE VIRUS

Most people with COVID-19 develop fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Healthcare professionals evaluating ill patients for suspected COVID-19 can request testing through a private laboratory. VDH approval is not required for this testing.

Because of a limited number of tests available, testing performed at DCLS, Virginia’s state laboratory, is reserved for patients who meet VDH’s priority investigation criteria.

For media inquiries about statewide coronavirus efforts, please email press@vdh.virginia.gov and include your deadline.

About Coronavirus The potential public health threat posed by COVID-19 is high, both globally and to the United States. Individual risk is dependent on exposure.

VDH is closely monitoring and investigating cases of the novel coronavirus in the Commonwealth.

Case counts are updated daily at noon.

To protect patient confidentiality, VDH will not provide additional details about PUIs or cases. SITUATION SUMMER per VDH The Virginia Department of Health is responding to the outbreak of respiratory illness, called coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), that is caused by a novel (new) coronavirus.

The outbreak was first detected in China in December 2019.

On March 7, 2020, the first case of COVID-19 in Virginia was announced.

COVID-19 has now been detected in more than 100 locations internationally.

On March 11, the World Health Organization characterized COVID-19 as a pandemic.

On March 12, Governor Northam declared a state of emergency in the Commonwealth of Virginia. NATIONAL DATA per CDC [Center for Disease Control] The virus is now in all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories HOT SPOTS per CDC The highest number of cases are in Washington State and New York, especially in the New York City region. Those states have between 1,001 and 5,000 confirmed cases. California comes in third in the number of cases (501-1,000).

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.