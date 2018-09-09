Virginia Governor Declares State of Emergency for Tropic Storm Florence

Submitted by Del. Tim Hugo of 40th District of Virginia

A state of emergency has been declared by the Governor due to the potential impacts our area could face by Tropical Storm Florence beginning this week.

A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources, including the Virginia National Guard, and pre-position people and equipment to assist in storm response and recovery efforts.

While the track of Tropical Storm Florence is still uncertain, it appears increasingly likely that Virginia may see significant impacts from this storm next week. Impacts include possible flooding, high winds, and potential storm surge.

Here are several links that could be useful in the event we do experience a significant storm.