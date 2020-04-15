Virginia Governor Extends Closure of Non-Essential Businesses until May 8

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced today he is extending the date by nonessential businesses in the Commonwealth can reopen under his COVID-19 executive orders until May 8. Businesses affected include restaurants, entertainment and personal care businesses such as movie theaters and salons.

On March 24, the Governor closed these businesses until April 23 as per Executive Order 53. As Virginia is still dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak, he has now extended that date for two more weeks.

The Governor’s reminded people that his “stay-at-home” order (Executive Order 55), remains in effect until June 10. That means people should not be going out except for essential travel and groups of 10 people or more cannot gather. To do so is unlawful.

Brick and mortar businesses that are allowed to remain open must follow guidance, such as not having more than 10 people in the store at a time.

“All of this is based on data,” said Northam. “Social distancing is working.”

Although the numbers of infections and deaths are still on the rise, “unfortunately too many deaths,” the Governor said that in most cases the virus was “still contracted weeks ago.”

He said Virginia is managing the surge, but if he reopen businesses now it could lead to a “spike” in cases that could “overwhelm our hospitals.” Easing restrictions will have to be done carefully and deliberately, he explained.

Quoting Dr. Anthony Fauci, immunologist and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Northam said “there is not a switch that we can switch.” The Governor is consulting with neighboring governors and the business community when making these decisions.

Northam asked residents to consider the health of others not only themselves.

He reminds people to stay at home, use social distancing and telework if possible. He wants Virginians to act on behalf of elderly people, vulnerable people, and essential workers. “Weigh what you want verses what we need.”

He said he appreciates everything essential workers are doing to take care of Virginians during this time.

“A lot of people are working overtime taking care of …They are stressed. They feel that their health is at risk, and they want to protect their families.” To those who are frustrated about their businesses being closed and having to stay home,” he said.“ I hear you. We are all in this together.”

Northam Virginia’s economy was “on fire” before COVID-19. Hopefully with time it will rebound.

Next, the Governor delivered some information on a $70 million childcare relief package for essential workers who cannot stay home with their children at this time.

