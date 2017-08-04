Virginia Sales Tax Holiday this Weekend

The Virginia Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday, Aug. 4 and continues until Sunday, Aug. 6 at midnight.

It is an ideal time to start back to school shopping, get a head-start on purchasing fall clothing and emergency preparedness items before hurricane season.

According to the Virginia Tax website, during the sales tax holiday, customers can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, plus Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without paying sales tax.

School supplies, clothing, and footwear Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™​ products Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item



Detailed lists of qualifying items and more information for retailers can be found in the 2017 Sales Tax Holiday Guidelines.

