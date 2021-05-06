Virginia’s COVID Restrictions Could End June 15, Says Gov. Northam

Governor Ralph Northam announced today he expects to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on June 15 should COVID-19 numbers continue to decline in the Commonwealth and vaccination continue to rise.

Northam expects the restaurants and social gatherings could return to full capacity and bars and restaurants could resume their normal operating hours. He said that the 6-foot requirement will be lifted. He said the state will have to explore mask mandates. Outside of a State of Emergency Virginia does not allow people to even voluntarily wear masks, a rule that will likely have to change.

“It is good news that we have to share with you today,” Northam said, reviewing the numbers. COVID-19 positivity rates are at 4.4%, there are fewer than 1,000 new COVID cases per day in Virginia, hospitalizations are at the lowest rate since October, and the state has seen “a dramatic drop in COVID deaths in recent weeks.”

He said every death is a tragedy, but the numbers demonstrate that the vaccinations are working. Forty percent of Virginians have received at least one vaccination and 1/3 are fully vaccinated.

“More people are now spending time together…They are getting to do things that they once enjoy again. Vaccines make all of this possible.” People who are vaccinated can now gather together and do not need to be tested before traveling.

Northam said that there are various reasons people for not being vaccinated, but right now it is easier to get vaccinated than any time before. The only eligibility required is to be 16-years or older. Vaccines are now easily available at pharmacies, grocery stores and doctors’ offices. There are still large-scale vaccination sites, and many are now walk-in. Virginia is still working to expand vaccination access. They are expanding mobile vaccination clinics in marginalized neighborhoods.

Northam said that as early as next week adolescent age 12-16 will be able to be vaccinated. Student athletes who are vaccinated will no longer need to quarantine when they come in contact with someone who tests positive for the virus. they are also working with schools and colleges to encourage students to be vaccinated. He said that the majority of parents want their children to be vaccinated and that is good news for the Commonwealth.

Although Virginia is safer, COVID-19 is still unpredictable, some deadly and can cause long term side effects, he explained.

Northam said he has had COVID-19 seven years ago and still can’t taste or smell. “I’ve had COVID and I’ve had the vaccine and between the two it’s an easy choice. I’ll take the vaccine any day.”

He said there is no magic number for reopening the state, but they watch the numbers every day.

He also reminded Virginians that they are loosening some restriction on May 15.

Social gatherings: The maximum number of individuals permitted in a social gathering will increase to 100 people for indoor settings and 250 people for outdoor settings. Social gatherings are currently limited to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Entertainment venues: Indoor entertainment and public amusement venues will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity or 1,000 people, up from 30 percent capacity or 500 people. Outdoor venues will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity—up from 30 percent—with no specific cap on the number of attendees.

Recreational sporting events: The number of spectators allowed at indoor recreational sporting events will increase from 100 to 250 spectators or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less. Outdoor recreational sporting events will increase from 500 to 1,000 people or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less.

Alcohol sales: Restaurants may return to selling alcohol after midnight, and dining room closures will no longer be required between midnight and 5:00 a.m.

