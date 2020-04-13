Voro.com Presents Prince William County COVID-19 Summary in Real Time

In cooperation with voro.com, Bristow Beat is now offering daily evolving information on the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Prince William County, Virginia.

VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF HEATLH NUMBERS

As of Monday, April 14, 2020, the Virginia Department of Health reported 434 confirmed cases and 1 confirmed coronavirus death in Prince William County.

There has been an increase of 45 cases from Sunday, April 12 to Monday, April 13. As testing increases, more cases will likely be announced.

This information changes daily. The most recent information is available at VDH.

Staying home to flatten the curve is still recommended. Gov. Ralph Northam issues an Executive “stay-at-home” order on April 1. There were a few exceptions to that order. Read more on Virginia Governor’s Declaration of Emergency, COVID-19 order 55 here.

Virginia is now experiencing 5,747 confirmed cases as of Monday, April 13.

Voro information compiled is based upon the previous day’s reports. As of April 12, Prince William County had 389 confirmed cases.

Welcome to the Prince William County 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-2019) guide. This page has the latest information on coronavirus in the county, updated daily. See below for interactive tables, charts and maps illustrating the current status of COVID-19 in Prince William county.

