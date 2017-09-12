Wallet Stolen from Gainesville Home

Prince William County Police are investigating a burglary, which occurred last week in the 15100 block of Santander Drive in Gainesville.

According to the homeowner, the incident occurred sometime between 9 p.m. Sept. 6 and 5 a.m. Sept. 7.

“The investigation revealed that entry was made into the residence through a basement door which was

found damaged,” police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus said. “A wallet was reported missing.”

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

