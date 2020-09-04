Warrenton Man Dies in Bristow Single Vehicle Crash

Fatal Crash Investigation – On September 3 at 3:48 p.m., investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the intersection of Wellington Road and Rollins Ford Road in Bristow to investigate a single vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2013 Toyota Tacoma was traveling eastbound on Wellington Road approaching Rollins Ford Road, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off the roadway.

“The vehicle went airborne before coming to a rest in a grassy knoll on the opposite side of the road,” said police spokeswoman Renee Carr. “Other motorists performed CPR on the driver until rescue personnel arrived at the location.”

The driver was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. There were no other occupants in the vehicle. Speed and alcohol use are not believed to be factors in the collision.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown and remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.

The driver of the 2013 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was identified as James Scott Edwards, 36, of Warrenton.

