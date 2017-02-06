Water Main Project to Impact Traffic on Sudley Manor

The Prince William County Service Authority announced that it will begin to replace a 320-foot section of 16-inch pipe beneath Sudley Manor Drive between Prince William Parkway and Wellington Road, Feb. 7.

“The project is expected to take a month to complete and traffic will likely be impacted,” a PWCSA spokesperson said. “Once completed, the new main will help reinforce service reliability to the area.”

Impacts include period lane closures in the area from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Service Authority also expects that section of road to be closed to traffic from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for approximately a week starting Feb. 20.

“During the road closure, motorists can use Wellington Road and Prince William Parkway as the detour around the closed section of Sudley Manor,” they said.

Electronic message boards will be set out in advance of the road closure.

