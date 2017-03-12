WEATHER BEAT: Heavy Snow Likely Beginning Monday Evening; NWS Issues Storm Warning

The National Weather Service in Sterling has officially placed our entire region under a Winter Storm Warning, which means that severe winter weather conditions are expected soon.

The weather service warns motorists to only travel if it is an emergency.

As of Sunday evening, it is safe to say that almost everyone should expect to see anywhere from six to twelve inches of snow in the next 24 to 36 hours.

Areas near Interstate 81 should expect around a foot of snow to accumulate. Areas in the immediate area, including Manassas, Manassas Park, Nokesville, Bristow, Gainesville, Haymarket, New Baltimore, and Warrenton, should expect between six to ten inches of snow. Areas along Interstate 95 between Washington, DC, and Fredericksburg, should expect two to four inches of snow with some mixing possible. Areas between Fredericksburg and Richmond should expect an inch or less of snow.

Monday night into Tuesday morning’s snow will be a heavy, wet snow, with temperatures very near 32 degrees throughout the duration of the snowstorm. Road conditions will be very hazardous during the early morning hours of Tuesday. Around midday, road conditions should begin to improve simply due to strong radiational heating as a result of the time of year.

Please stay tuned to my Facebook page for the latest updates.

My favorite thing to do is study the weather. It is truly fascinating. Nothing beats a good thunderstorm. I became very interested in weather when I lived in Okinawa, Japan for four years and was actually inside a super typhoon.

Please check out my Facebook page for daily, local weather exclusive to Western Prince William County.

© 2017, John Biggs. All rights reserved.