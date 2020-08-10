Witman Requests Briefing from USPS on Service Levels, Preparedness for Election

“Virginians would appreciate a better understanding of how the Postal Service is preparing to meet the expected increase in voting by mail this year,” Congressman Wittman wrote. “Only through working together and remaining transparent in mail operations will we be able to ensure a reliable and successful election process during these especially challenging times.”

WASHINGTON – On Friday, Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-01-R) penned two separate letters to United States Postal Service (USPS) Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam requesting a joint briefing between USPS and the Virginia Department of Elections to address concerns about the level of preparedness as the United States nears the November election. In addition, Wittman stated that constituents within the First Congressional District have reported delays in service.

I look forward to continuing to work together to address these and other critical issues facing our nation.