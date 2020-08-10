Witman Requests Briefing from USPS on Service Levels, Preparedness for Election
Wittman requests briefing from USPS and Commonwealth on Delayed Service, Level of Preparedness for Election
WASHINGTON – On Friday, Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-01-R) penned two separate letters to United States Postal Service (USPS) Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam requesting a joint briefing between USPS and the Virginia Department of Elections to address concerns about the level of preparedness as the United States nears the November election. In addition, Wittman stated that constituents within the First Congressional District have reported delays in service.
“Virginians would appreciate a better understanding of how the Postal Service is preparing to meet the expected increase in voting by mail this year,” Congressman Wittman wrote. “Only through working together and remaining transparent in mail operations will we be able to ensure a reliable and successful election process during these especially challenging times.”
Congressman Wittman’s letters are reproduced in entirety below:
Dear Postmaster General DeJoy:I am sure you are aware of recent calls expressing concern about the United States Postal Services’ level of preparedness to meet the expected surge in voting by mail in the upcoming November election. Recently, I have also heard from a number of constitutes in the First Congressional District reporting delayed service, just as Virginian’s are preparing to begin absentee voting by mail.I would appreciate a better understanding of how the postal service is preparing to meet the expected increase in voting by mail this year. It is also my hope that you would join me in sharing this information with Governor Ralph Northam and the Virginia Department of Elections to ensure we are well prepared to ensure a reliable and successful election process during these especially challenging times.
I look forward to continuing to work together to address these and other critical issues facing our nation.
Sincerely,
|Dear Governor Northam:
I am sure you are aware of recent calls expressing concern about the United States Postal Services’ (USPS) level of preparedness to meet the expected surge in voting by mail in the upcoming November election. Recently, I have also heard from a number of constitutes in the First Congressional District reporting delayed service, just as Virginian’s are preparing to begin absentee balloting.
While the USPS has indicated it doesn’t expect disruptions to impact the upcoming election, I along with many Virginians would appreciate the reassurance that the postal service and the Department of Elections are well prepared to ensure a reliable election process during these especially challenging times.
In light of this information, I would welcome the opportunity to join with you in coordinating a briefing from the postal service outlining their plan so that the Commonwealth may ensure a successful election.
I look forward to continuing to work together to address these and other critical issues facing the Commonwealth.
Sincerely,
Congressman Rob Wittman represents the 1st District of Virginia.
