Woman Calls Bomb Threat to Prince William DMV

Prince William Police responded to the Prince William County Tax Administration Office located at 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge (22192), December 4 at 2:30 p.m., to investigate a bomb threat made by phone.

Staff reported to police that a woman, later identified as the accused, called the office upset over a tax issue involving her vehicle. During the conversation, the accused threatened to bomb the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office.

No specific DMV office was identified during the call. Officers attempted to locate the accused at her home in Manassas.

The accused was not immediately located.

Following the investigation, officers obtained a warrant for the arrest of the accused, identified as Renee Nicole Roberts. The accused was arrested later that evening without further incident.

Arrested on December 4:

Renee Nicole Roberts, 26, of 8268 Vernon St in Manassas

Charged with threats to bomb

Court Date: January 8, 2019 | Bond: Unavailable

