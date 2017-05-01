Woman Wanted for Malicious Wounding of Bristow Woman

Prince William Police are searching for the suspect who maliciously wounded a Bristow woman, Sunday.

April 30 at 12 p.m., officers responded to the 13700 block of Keelingwood Circle in Woodbridge to investigate an assault.

The victim, a 25-year-old woman of Bristow, reported to police that she was involved in a verbal altercation with the accused, an acquaintance.

During the encounter, the accused bit the victim in the arm then pulled her hair.

“The parties eventually separated and the victim left the area then contacted police” said police spokesperson, Officer Nathan Probus. “Following the investigation, officers obtained a warrant for the arrest of the accused, identified as Laishanquaria Monai Johnson.”

Minor injuries were reported. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: Laishanquaria Monai Johnson , 22, of the 1400 block of California Street in Woodbridge. Johnson is described as a black female, 5’00”, 120lbs with red hair and brown eyes. She is wanted for malicious wounding.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact Prince William Crime Solvers anonymously by calling 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS, texting “PWC” plus your tip to 274637, submitting a WebTip, or by using the app for Android or iPhone. You could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

