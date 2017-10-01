Woodbridge Man Dies in Fatal Car Crash on Brentsville Road

Terry Lee Cunningham, Jr. 23, of Woodbridge, Virginia, died Saturday from injuries sustained in a car accident that occurred on Brentsville Road in Manassas when a Bristow driver crossed a double yellow line.

September 29 at 2:14 p.m., investigators from the Prince William Crash Investigation Unit responded to the 9300 block of Brentsville Road in Manassas (20112) to investigate a two vehicle crash.

“The investigation revealed that the driver of a 1997 Ford F350 was traveling westbound on Brentsville Road when the vehicle crossed over the double yellow line and collided head on with the driver of a 2005 Ford Ranger who was traveling eastbound on Brentsville Road,” said police spokesman, Officer Nathan Probus.

The driver of the 2005 Ford Ranger was eventually flown to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries on September 30.

The driver of the Ford F350 was also flown to an area hospital with serious injuries.

It is unknown at this time if speed or drug use were factors in the crash. Charges are pending. The investigation continues.

The driver of the 1997 Ford F350 was identified as a 35-year-old man of Bristow

