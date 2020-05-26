Woodbridge Man Dies in Single Vehicle Crash in Manassas

Fatal Crash Investigation – Investigators with the Prince William County Police Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Davis Ford Road near Yates Ford Road in Manassas (20111) to investigate a single vehicle crash, May 24 at 5:07 a.m.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2006 GMC Sierra was attempting to make a right turn from northbound Davis Ford Road onto Yates Ford Road when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries from the crash later in the day. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle. “Alcohol and drug use are not believed to be factors in the collision,” said Police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok. “Speed is believed to be factor.” The investigation continues.

The driver of the 2006 GMC Sierra was identified as Dementrius Lamar Whitehead, 29, of Woodbridge

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.