Woodbridge Teen Charged with Murder for Shooting Fellow Teen

Prince William Police are charging a 16-year-old Woodbridge boy with murder after he shot and killed another 16-year-old male during a drug deal.

Prince William Police Officers responded to the 1600 block of Florida Avenue in Woodbridge, Wednesday at 6:12 p.m., to investigate a shooting.

“The investigation revealed that the victim, a 16-year-old male juvenile, made arrangements to sell marijuana to another juvenile in the aforementioned area.

“During the encounter, a struggle ensued, and the victim was shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died,” said police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit identified the suspect and obtained a detention order for his arrest.

In the early morning hours of March 19, the suspect was located at his residence in Woodbridge where he was detained.

Following the investigation, the suspect, identified as a 16-year-old male juvenile, was arrested. Due to a 2017 law change, the identity of the victim is not being released.

Police charged the 16-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

His court date is pending. He is being held at the juvenile detention center.

