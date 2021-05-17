Young Man Dies Following Manassas Motorcycle Accident
Investigators with the Prince William County Police Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Hornbaker Road and Industrial Road in Manassas (20109) to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle, Sunday at 1:56 p.m.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the operator of a 2007 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R was traveling south on Hornbaker Road near Industrial Road when the operator lost control, ran off the right side of the roadway, and struck a guide wire attached to an electric pole,” said Officer Adam Beard.
The operator then separated from the motorcycle.
The operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
He was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries sustained during the crash.
Speed is a factor in the crash. The investigation continues.
The driver of the 2007 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R was identified as Joshua Lee Jackson, 23, of Manassas.
