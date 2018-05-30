Young Woman Dies in Manassas Single-Vehicle Car Crash

Bonnie Elizabeth McCafferty, 19, of Manassas died when her car veered off the road on the Prince William County Parkway, early Wednesday morning.

May 30 at 1:16 a.m., investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the Prince William Parkway near Scenic Point Place in Manassas (20112) to investigate a single vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed that a 2005 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on the Prince William Parkway in the aforementioned area when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle veered to the right off the roadway where it struck an embankment and rolled.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed was a factor in this crash. Is it unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were factors. The investigation continues.

