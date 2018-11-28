Tough Mudder Selects Prince William County for ‘Tough Mudder Classic’

PRINCE WILLIAM, Virginia – November 28, 2018 – Prince William County is proud to announce that it has entered into an agreement to host a Tough Mudder Classic Event at Silver Lake Regional Park in Haymarket, Virginia on Saturday June 1, and Sunday June 2, 2019. The event will be comprised of an

The 8-10 mile loop is loaded with 25 best-in-class obstacles, including 10 new or updated obstacles on every single course.

“We are excited to welcome Tough Mudder and its many participants to the Gainesville District,” stated Pete Candland, Prince William County Gainesville District Supervisor. “The event is an opportunity to introduce what Prince William County, Virginia is today – a community of choice with iconic history, majestic parks and open space, destination shopping, and culinary and art treasures,” he added.

Chairman Corey Stewart of the Board of County Supervisors touted the county’s appeal for those who enjoy outdoor sports and leisure.

“We are excited to welcome Tough Mudder to Prince William County as a part of our growing Sports Tourism market,” said Corey A. Stewart, Chairman, Prince William County Board of Supervisors. “Prince William County is a strong draw for outdoor enthusiasts, and this event provides the opportunity to highlight western Prince William County to a broader market of adventure athletes.” he added.

The event highlights the County’s Sports Tourism Program, an initiative designed to attract large-scale sport tournaments and other events that make an economic impact and draw visitors to stay, play, and experience Prince William County.

About Prince William County Office of Tourism

The Prince William County Office of Tourism, a division of Prince William County’s Parks, Recreation, & Tourism Department, executes tourism marketing and promotion initiatives supporting Prince William County’s strategic outcomes. Prince William County, VA is one of the top ten travel destinations (based on total travel expenditures) in the Commonwealth of Virginia according to a 2016 Virginia Tourism Corporation study. The County is also home to over 36 square miles of dedicated open public space for recreation enthusiasts.

