Zandra’s Taqueria Announces Opening of Haymarket Restaurant

Fueled by the popularity and success of their casual taco and tequila concept, Zandra’s Taqueria is proud to announce the coming grand opening of their new location in Haymarket.

The new location, scheduled to open in summer 2019, is currently taking shape at 14600 Washington Street. The facility is a transformation from the former PACE West school to a large multi-use facility envisioned by Manassas firm Loveless Porter Architects. The restaurant will feature a large patio for outdoor dining as well as the food and beverage selection that has made Zandra’s a local favorite.

“We’ve wanted to open a location in Haymarket for quite some time,” says Miguel Pires, owner of Zandra’s Taqueria. “The new space is perfect for keeping the vision for our restaurant concept, and we’re very excited to see it all take shape.”

Pires believes the style of Zandra’s is a perfect fit for the Haymarket community – relaxed dining with a menu of expertly crafted and made-to-order tacos, salads, fajitas and more. As with the Manassas and Fairfax locations, there will be a craft beer menu to satisfy any palette and an extensive selection of cocktails.

To follow the development of the new Haymarket location, and be the first to know about the announcement of their Grand Opening, visit http://zandrastacos.com or follow Zandra’s on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/zandrastacos/.

Can’t wait until the Haymarket location opens this summer? Get a “preview” by visiting the original Zandra’s Taqueiria at 9114 Center Street in Manassas or the Fairfax location at 3950 University Drive Suite 210.

ABOUT ZANDRA’S TAQUERIA: Voted Best Mexican Restaurant in Northern Virginia in 2017 and 2018 by Virginia Living Magazine, Zandra’s Taqueria is a contemporary-American restaurant offering handcrafted, gourmet tacos made with fresh, local ingredients. A lively atmosphere is complemented by popular menu items that include the Al Pastor, a taco stuffed with pork shoulder and topped with the sweet and savory combination of grilled pineapple, onion and cilantro. Tempura Shrimp Tacos are another fan favorite, with a crispy, tangy fusion of tempura shrimp and sweet chili sauce finished with house made cabbage slaw and refreshing pico de gallo. Founded in 2014, Zandra’s is also known for its community involvement, which includes clothing drives benefiting Northern Virginia Family Services/SERVE. For more information, go to www.zandrastacos.com or call 571-359-6767. You can also follow @zandrastacos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

