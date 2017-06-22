Code Orange Air Quality Alert Issued for Thursday

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments in association with Maryland Department of the Environment, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, and District Department of Environment has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Thursday.

The National Weather Service considers a Code Orange Air Quality Alert when air pollution concentrations within the region become unhealthy for sensitive groups including children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly.

NWS advises residents to avoid strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particle, NWS directs residents to WWW.CLEANAIRPARTNERS.NET.

NWS calls for a chance showers and thunderstorms, potentially heavy, for Friday through Saturday morning.

