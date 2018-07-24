NWS Issues Flash Flood Watch Through Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the area through Wednesday afternoon.
According to the NWS, showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage and intensity early Tuesday.
“This pattern will remain in place through Wednesday, with multiple rounds of torrential rainfall possible,” the weather service said. “Given saturated soil from this weekend`s rainfall, repetitive heavy rain may result in flash flooding.”
There is potential for flash flooding of creeks, streams and roadways, especially in urban and poor drainage areas. Motorist should be cautious when driving in areas that are prone to flooding.
“A broad and slow moving low pressure system over the Southeast will influence the Mid Atlantic through the middle of the week,” a NOAA forecaster said. “Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday posing a significant risk of flash flooding.”
The threat of heavy rains and flooding should be ending by Thursday as deep moisture is pushed to the east.
“Chances for showers and thunderstorms will linger through Friday evening as the surface front progresses eastward through the area,” he said.
NWS is monitoring addition systems that could bring elevated levels of moisture to the area early next week.
Bristow Beat will continue to monitor this weather event and provide updates.
Category: Weather