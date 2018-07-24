NWS Issues Flash Flood Watch Through Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the area through Wednesday afternoon.

According to the NWS, showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage and intensity early Tuesday.

“This pattern will remain in place through Wednesday, with multiple rounds of torrential rainfall possible,” the weather service said. “Given saturated soil from this weekend`s rainfall, repetitive heavy rain may result in flash flooding.”

There is potential for flash flooding of creeks, streams and roadways, especially in urban and poor drainage areas. Motorist should be cautious when driving in areas that are prone to flooding.

Bristow Beat will continue to monitor this weather event and provide updates.

