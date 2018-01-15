Forecasters Call for Snow Wednesday, Advisories Anticipated

The National Weather Service is forecasting a potential 1-2 inches of snow for the area Wednesday.

According to NWS, there is an 80% chance of snow, which should begin overnight Wednesday morning and continue through the morning.

“With the very cold air mass in place, expect snow totals in the 1-2 inch range,” a forecaster said. “Snow will begin to taper off quickly Wednesday afternoon with most of the measurable precipitation gone by Thursday.”

NWS anticipates issuing advisories Tuesday for the potential storm.

Bristow Beat will post any school or government delays and cancellations as soon as they are announced.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.