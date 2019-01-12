Heavier Snow than Forecast Possible, PWC Says 8-12″
Initially the National Weather Service forecast 2-4 inches of snowfall in the region; however, the discussion suggests that residents may see more.
” I am concerned that east-west oriented banding may cause locally higher amounts across these areas,” a NWS forecaster said. “The guidance continues to trend heavier, so it is quite possible an additional upgrade of headlines and forecast totals could be in the offing.”
An alert sent by Prince William County warns that residents could see 8-12″ by the conclusion of the storm.
PWC is under a Winter Storm Warning; travel conditions are expected to deteriorate this afternoon. The National Weather Service has increased their forecast for PWC to 8-12” of snow, beginning Saturday afternoon. Please stay off the roads after dark Saturday and plan to avoid travel Sunday. Updates will be posted to the County’s emergency information page at https://emergency.pwcgov.org.
However, forecasters are stopping short of calling for a foot of snow.
“There is still uncertainty regarding the placement and location of any banding precipitation and also with the track of the low pressure system.”
NWS issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area Friday for Saturday at 4 p.m. through Sunday at 6 p.m.
BristowBeat.com will continue to monitor weather conditions throughout the storm.
