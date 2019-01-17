Light Snow Could Hamper Evening Commute

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather advisory warning residents of evening precipitation that could impact commuters Thursday evening.

“Snow will develop late this afternoon into this evening and continue into the overnight hours,” they said. “While accumulations are forecast to be light, around an inch, any untreated road surfaces and sidewalks may turn icy as temperatures fall below freezing after sunset.”

North and west of Interstate 95 from Baltimore to Fredericksburg and near Interstate 66 in northern Virginia could experience the greatest impact from this light snowfall during evening rush hour.

“[Residents] who plan on commuting this evening, be aware of the potential for travel disruptions,” they said.

NWS suggests to plan ahead by allowing for extra travel time, and consider using public transportation and telework options.

Stay tuned to BristowBeat.com for weather updates, closings and cancellations.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.