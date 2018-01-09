NWS Issues Dense Fog Advisory for Tuesday Morning; Roads Still Icy

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 8 a.m. Tuesday and warns of the potential of ice on the roads ahead of the morning commute.

Areas of dense fog will cause sudden reductions in visibility and rapidly changing conditions; the weather service reports that visibility will be one quarter mile or less on area roads.

NWS instructs drivers to use low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance between cars.

Residual icy spots are also expected early this morning due to cold ground temperatures following Monday`s precipitation.

“Temperatures below freezing will cause a glaze of ice on any untreated surface,” NWS sad “Additional ice accretion will be possible due to the fog.”

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.

