NWS Issues Flash Flood Watch, Severe Thunderstorm Warning Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a concurrent Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Flash Flood Watch for the area until 3:15 p.m Friday

According to the NWS, heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop late Friday afternoon and evening.

The weather service warns of quarter-sized hail and potential 60 mph wind gusts, which could down trees and branches, causing damage, injuries and power outages.

Flooding from this weather event is also a significant concern.

“Given saturated soil from this week`s excessive rainfall, any additional heavy rain or repetitive thunderstorms may result in rapid rises of water in streams and low-lying areas,” they said.

There is potential for flash flooding of creeks, streams and roadways, especially in urban and poor drainage areas. Motorist should be cautious when driving in areas that are prone to flooding.

Bristow Beat will continue to monitor this weather event and provide updates.

