NWS Issues Flash Flood Watch for Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the area Friday from 2 p.m. through Saturday afternoon.

According to the NWS, widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected with damaging winds being the primary threat; numerous incidents of flash flooding are likely in the region.

“Low pressure will develop over the Mid Atlantic today and move slowly off the coast through Saturday,” they said. “This system will have the potential to bring 3 inches or more of rain to the region through Saturday afternoon.”

There is potential for flash flooding of creeks, streams and roadways, especially in urban and poor drainage areas.

“In terms of timing, spotty shower and thunderstorm coverage through early morning [Friday],” a NOAA forecaster said. “Coverage is expected to increase by afternoon, with the heaviest rainfall expected from late afternoon into the overnight as the surface low rides crosses the area as it traverses the frontal boundary.”

Cloud cover and nearby precipitation will keep temperatures in the 60s to low 70s Saturday. As the low moves far enough to the east Sunday, it will keep precipitation to the east of the area, allowing the area to dry out.

“High pressure will be building across the Mid Atlantic for the beginning of next week, providing an extended period of tranquil weather,” they said.

Bristow Beat will continue to monitor this weather event and provide updates.

